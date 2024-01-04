Shots fired inside Goldsboro shopping mall

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina shopping mall is on lockdown after a shooting just before noon.

Police say two people are in custody and no one was injured after shots were fired inside the Berkeley Mall on North Berkeley Boulevard.

The shooting happened just before noon.

Police say they are searching for others in connection with the shooting.

In addition to the mall being on lockdown, Greenwood Middle School, which is nearby, has also been placed on lockdown.

