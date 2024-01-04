Advertise With Us
Sheriff expected to release more details after two people killed outside Onslow County store

Two people died and a third shot outside this convenience store.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More details are expected to be released today after two people were killed and a third wounded in the parking lot of an Eastern Carolina convenience store Wednesday night.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas says the shooting happened in the parking lot of 53 Mini Mart and Tobacco at 3458 Burgaw Highway around 5:20 p.m.

Sheriff Thomas says three men were shot. Two died at the scene and a third was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff says one suspect is in custody and one is not. No names have been released at this time.

Sheriff Thomas also says those involved did not have anything to do with the store.

Initially, the sheriff was expected to hold a noon press conference today, but now releasing new information on the case has been pushed back to 1:00 p.m., at the earliest.

