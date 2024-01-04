Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Police say 10-year-old accidentally shot in Rocky Mount

Stock Rocky Mount police photo
Stock Rocky Mount police photo(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - Police say a child was accidentally shot late last night in Rocky Mount.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 600 block of Dexter Street.

The 10-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh, according to police.

They say he was sent to Nash UNC Health Care for a non-life-threatening injury. He is in stable condition, according to a news release.

There’s no word yet whether anyone will face charges because of the accidental shooting.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
AUTOPSY: Man found dead in Greenville Planet Fitness parking lot was shot in the head
Two people were killed and another wounded outside this convenience store on Highway 53.
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart
Lan Rawls
Autopsy says elderly Aulander woman set on fire during attack
Zykere Langley was shot in the South Greene Street area Saturday night.
Fundraiser set up for Greenville 14-year-old murdered Saturday night
Weyerhaeuser wood facility caught fire around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, according firefighters.
FIREFIGHTERS: Weyerhaeuser mill fire takes hours to clear

Latest News

Two people died and a third shot outside this convenience store.
Sheriff expected to release more details after two people killed outside Onslow County store
(L to R): Larry Donnelly (NCWorks Regional Operations Director - Northeast) and Darone Dancy...
ECVC Receives 2023 HIRE VETS Medallion Award from US Dept. of Labor
Two people were killed and another wounded outside this convenience store on Highway 53.
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart
Real estate says Eastern Carolina will be both a buyer and sellers market.
Expert predicts Eastern Carolina housing market for 2024