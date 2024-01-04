Police say 10-year-old accidentally shot in Rocky Mount
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - Police say a child was accidentally shot late last night in Rocky Mount.
The shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 600 block of Dexter Street.
The 10-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh, according to police.
They say he was sent to Nash UNC Health Care for a non-life-threatening injury. He is in stable condition, according to a news release.
There’s no word yet whether anyone will face charges because of the accidental shooting.
