Police say 10-year-old accidentally shot in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - Police say a child was accidentally shot late last night in Rocky Mount.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 600 block of Dexter Street.

The 10-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh, according to police.

They say he was sent to Nash UNC Health Care for a non-life-threatening injury. He is in stable condition, according to a news release.

There’s no word yet whether anyone will face charges because of the accidental shooting.

