POLICE: Rocky Mount teens arrested after being found in stolen car

Rocky Mount police
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky ount say that two teens were arrested and one is on the run after being found in a stolen car last Saturday night.

According to police, they got a call from someone about a car being stolen in the 200 block of Thunder Road shortly after 10:35 Saturday night.

Police say that they saw the stolen car near the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Sunshine Drive, and that three teen boys jumped from the car and tried to run away.

Police caught up to a 16-year-old teen and a 17-year-old teen after a brief foot chase. Police say the third teen was not caught.

According to police the two teens were charged with felony larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The teens were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Wake County.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Division says that they are actively working on this case.

Police are asking that anyone with information related to this stolen car please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message us directly using the MyRMT mobile app.

