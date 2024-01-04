Advertise With Us
POLICE: Goldsboro man charged with assaulting government official

Goldsboro crime(Goldsboro police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man was arrested Tuesday after police say he jumped from a story window and then resisted arrest.

According to Goldsboro Police, they were called to an apartment in the 900 block of West Oak Street around 9 p.m. The caller said that 22-year-old Taheim Leach had stolen their cell phone and that he might have a gun.

When police arrived and knocked on the door, they say that Leach jumped from the window of the second-floor apartment and tried to run away.

When one police officer caught up to Leach they say that he put up a fight, but was arrested once more officers got to them.

Leach was charged with assault on a government official and resisting a public officer.

When he arrived at the Wayne County Jail, Leach was also charged with several outstanding arrest warrants including:

  • Misdemeanor interfering with an electronic monitoring device
  • Misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun
  • Felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure
  • Two counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Felony possession of a stolen firearm
  • Felony false bomb threat to a public building

Leach was given a total secured bond of $254,000 for the outstanding warrants and was held under no bond for the new charges on Tuesday.

