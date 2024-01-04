Onslow County’s sheriff gives details on Wednesdays shooting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Only three days into 2024, crime scene tape surrounded 53 Mini-Mart and Tobacco in Onslow County Wednesday evening.

“It’s not uncommon to happen after the new year, but this one happened pretty quickly this year,” said Onslow County’s Sheriff Chris Thomas.

Onslow County deputies were called to the Burgaw Highway business for a shooting around 5:30. “The investigation shows that it was a drug deal that turned into a robbery which escalated out of control,” said Thomas.

18-year-old Christian Peterson and 19-year-old Kalib Bostick were shot and killed, according to Sheriff Chris Thomas; he says a third person was shot but survived. 20-year-old Wali Johnson and a 17-year-old are both facing charges of murder, robbery with a firearm, and conspiring to commit robbery. Officials say it looked to be targeted.

“It’s not a random thing of individuals. They were there to meet each other, so there doesn’t appear to be any ongoing threat to the public,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the deadly shooting has no connection to the mini-mart and tobacco shop. “This incident occurred in the parking lot. Nothing was inside the business itself. It’s a pretty new business. It’s been there a month, maybe a little bit longer, and we’ve never had any issues in that area before,” said Thomas.

The third victim who was shot and survived, has not been identified, but they are in stable condition at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

The 17-year-old is in a secure juvenile court; therefore, he does not have a first court appearance. This is still an active investigation.

