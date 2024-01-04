New Bern man wins $150,000 from Powerball in the new year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN - A man here in the east brought in the new year by collecting his Powerball winnings.

Hovies Dillahunt, of New Bern, tried his luck on a $3 Power Play ticket back in December. He matched four of the white balls, winning $50,000, and got the 3X multiplier.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Dillahunt took home $107,251 after required federal and state tax withholdings yesterday.

After the most recent win, the Powerball jackpot stands at $35 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

