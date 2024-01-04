Advertise With Us
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Mini Cookies ‘n’ Cream Ice Cream Pies

Mixing with Maggie - Mini Cookies-N-Creme Ice Cream Pies
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Mini Cookies ‘n’ Cream Ice Cream Pies!

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

  • 12 chocolate sandwich cookies
  • 2 tablespoons butter (melted)
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 7 oz condensed milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 6 chocolate sandwich cookies (crumbled)
-First, separate the icing from the chocolate sandwich cookies. In separating the two, put the icing into a bowl and the cookies in a resealable plastic bag.

-Pound the cookies with a rolling pin until they are fine crumbles then transfer into a small bowl.

-Mix the crumbs with the butter until combined. Then evenly distribute the crumble mixture into a 6-cup muffin tin lined with cupcake liners and firmly press the crumbs to form a crust in each cup.

-In a medium bowl, combine the cream, condensed milk, vanilla extract and the sandwich cookie icing. Whisk the ingredients until soft peaks form. Using an electronic mixer or handheld mixer may be helpful.

-Gently form in the cookies then transfer the mixture to the muffin tin.

-Freeze for 4-hours, or until the ice cream has solidified.

-Remove the cupcake liners then it’s time to enjoy!

View the FULL SEGMENT above to see how “ENC AT THREE” assembled this recipe! And if you give this recipe a try, please make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

