Middle school in Greenville implements new safety measures following death of student

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Following the death of a 14-year-old student, one school here in the east is set to resume Thursday.

C.M. Eppes Middle School, where 14-year-old Zykere Langley was a student, welcomes students back to the classrooms Thursday with certain safety measures.

According to Pitt County Schools’ Public Information Officer Tom McClellan, new advanced weapon detectors were already in place there and at all middle schools, K-8 schools, and high school campuses, and will be utilized.

Additionally, police chief Ted Saul said parents may see an increased presence of police as they drop their kids off at school this week.

“It’s so we can ensure that level of prevention,” Sauls said. “It’s also so that our parents know that we’re taking it seriously and this means as much to us as it does to them.”

Langley was shot at the intersection of Pitt Street and Brown Street Saturday. According to police, he died the following day.

Police have charged another 14-year-old boy with Langley’s murder saying the two had gotten into a fight on social media prior to the shooting. According to social media specialist Taylor Stubblefield, while many kids use social media to express themselves, there is a lot more pressure on the younger generation.

“Children use it as a form of entertainment and discovering themselves and they are very heavily influenced, especially with things going on in today’s society,” Stubblefield said.

Social media can be very powerful and that’s why Stubblefield says it’s important to be used correctly.

“It’s almost like a sense of connection and a lot of people use their online presence to embrace who they are and who they’re becoming as well as the people around them,” she said.

In the press conference held Tuesday about the shooting, police Chief Ted Sauls spoke about the use of social media in this case, saying the excess use on all platforms is “heartwrenching.”

