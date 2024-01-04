Advertise With Us
Hunter Jenks is the new head Martin County football coach

Has career 42-25 record as head coach at four different schools
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County Co-op football program announced Hunter Jenks as their new head coach Wednesday evening in Williamston. He has most recently been a coordinator for 4A Millbrook. But brings a career head coaching record of 42-25 to Martin County his 5th head coaching job. He won conference championships at three of the other four.

“If we take care of our student athletes as people and as players that everything else will fall into place,” says Jenks, “I met with the returners and people interested. I think I got about 67 names. I was really excited with the turnout and just how hungry they were. Really receptive to me coming in and being their head coach.”

Jenks grew up and played for Wake Forest in high school. He played for Elon in college. Martin County Co-op team between Riverside and South Creek just finished its first season.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

