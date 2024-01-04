Heavy Rain/Strong Storms Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our weather pattern is active to start 2024! We had rain Wednesday night and we’re expecting another system on Saturday. While the rain is expected to be heavy on Saturday, the system next Tuesday looks the strongest. While it’s still several days out and the outlook could change, there’s enough evidence to highlight this day as a First Alert Weather Day. Heavy rain could impact your plans and commute to work or school. 1.5″ of rain could fall in 24 hours across a good chunk of ENC along with the threat of severe weather. It’s too early to highlight specific threats or timing but we’ll keep you updated on the trends as we get closer.

Stay tuned to WITN and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.