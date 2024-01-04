Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Heavy Rain/Strong Storms Tuesday

It’s early, but signs are there for heavy rain and strong storm threat next week
Heavy rain and the threat of strong storms on Tuesday.
Heavy rain and the threat of strong storms on Tuesday.(maxuser | WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our weather pattern is active to start 2024! We had rain Wednesday night and we’re expecting another system on Saturday. While the rain is expected to be heavy on Saturday, the system next Tuesday looks the strongest. While it’s still several days out and the outlook could change, there’s enough evidence to highlight this day as a First Alert Weather Day. Heavy rain could impact your plans and commute to work or school. 1.5″ of rain could fall in 24 hours across a good chunk of ENC along with the threat of severe weather. It’s too early to highlight specific threats or timing but we’ll keep you updated on the trends as we get closer.

Stay tuned to WITN and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirm a deadly accident Monday at Lee Landing in Pamlico County.
Onslow County man dies in Neuse River boating accident
Greenville shooting
POLICE: 14-year-old murder happened after social media dispute with another teen
Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
AUTOPSY: Man found dead in Greenville Planet Fitness parking lot was shot in the head
Paul Nicholson Jr
UPDATE: Halifax County School officials say coach arrested for allegedly assaulting student was volunteer
Ahoskie woman charged in family insurance fraud scheme

Latest News

Residents in the East mourn loss of military history museum founder
Residents in the East mourn loss of military history museum founder
Middle school in Greenville implements new safety measures following death of student
Middle school in Greenville implements new safety measures following death of student
Rocky Mount police
POLICE: Rocky Mount teens arrested after being found in stolen car
Three hurt in Goldsboro shooting