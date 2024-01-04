Former neighbor charged in 2010 Carteret County murder

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A South Carolina man was arrested today for a murder that happened more than 13 years ago in Carteret County.

Robert Eiskant, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Carteret County deputies say Eiskant and Johnny Salter were neighbors in Atlantic at the time.

The 41-year-old Salter was found dead in his Ross Lane home on December 11, 2010, after being shot twice.

Deputies say the two men got into an argument just hours before Salter was found dead. They have not said yet what led them to make today’s arrest.

Eiskant is in a South Carolina jail without bond awaiting a hearing to return him to North Carolina to face the murder charge.

