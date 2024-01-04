Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Former neighbor charged in 2010 Carteret County murder

Robert Eiskant, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and...
Robert Eiskant, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A South Carolina man was arrested today for a murder that happened more than 13 years ago in Carteret County.

Robert Eiskant, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Carteret County deputies say Eiskant and Johnny Salter were neighbors in Atlantic at the time.

The 41-year-old Salter was found dead in his Ross Lane home on December 11, 2010, after being shot twice.

Deputies say the two men got into an argument just hours before Salter was found dead. They have not said yet what led them to make today’s arrest.

Eiskant is in a South Carolina jail without bond awaiting a hearing to return him to North Carolina to face the murder charge.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
AUTOPSY: Man found dead in Greenville Planet Fitness parking lot was shot in the head
Two people were killed and another wounded outside this convenience store on Highway 53.
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart
Lan Rawls
Autopsy says elderly Aulander woman set on fire during attack
Zykere Langley was shot in the South Greene Street area Saturday night.
Fundraiser set up for Greenville 14-year-old murdered Saturday night
Clark County District Court judge attacked during sentencing hearing Wednesday
Man jumps over bench, attacks court judge during sentencing hearing

Latest News

Fast Play Progressive
Carteret County man wins big with Fast Play ticket
About a thousand customers are impacted.
Some Pitt County residents told to boil water due to water outage
Police said no one was hit by the gunfire.
Shots fired inside Goldsboro shopping mall
Wali Johnson is facing multiple charges.
Names of victims, suspect released in shooting outside Onslow County store