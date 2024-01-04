Farmville Central boys top Ayden-Grifton on the road to go 2-0 in conference

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Two area teams with 9 wins already this season met tonight in Ayden with the Farmville Central boys taking down Ayden-Grifton 95-72.

The Jags built up that lead at the half and would not relinquish any ground as they improve to 2-0.

Farmville Central is now 10-1. Ayden-Grifton is 9-4.

