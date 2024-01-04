Farmville Central boys top Ayden-Grifton on the road to go 2-0 in conference
Jags 95, Chargers 72
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Two area teams with 9 wins already this season met tonight in Ayden with the Farmville Central boys taking down Ayden-Grifton 95-72.
The Jags built up that lead at the half and would not relinquish any ground as they improve to 2-0.
Farmville Central is now 10-1. Ayden-Grifton is 9-4.
Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.