Expert predicts Eastern Carolina housing market for 2024

Some say there is constant development in Eastern Carolina. "Drive around Greenville and look at all the construction going on, both commercial and residential. Greenville is on the move, and it's growing, and it's not going backward," said Broker Rob Hall.

That kind of growth can cause a change in the housing market, with Hall expecting more sellers and buyers in 2024, but he says that it is also going to increase prices.

“Prices are gonna keep growing up, rents going to keep going up, so if you think of rent vs buying, I think now is a great time to invest in our city,” said Hall.

That’s exactly what one couple did. “It was very easy to find a home. My wife went online, and she found this development, and we came down, and we viewed it and bought it the same day,” said Willam Rauh, a recent homebuyer.

Right now, the current interest rate is around 7% but according to Forbes Advisor, it should be in the 6% range by the spring of 2024.

"It was very easy to find a home. My wife went online, and she found this development, and we came down, and we viewed it and bought it the same day," said Willam Rauh, a recent home-buyer.

The current interest rate is around 7% but according to Forbes Advisor, it should be in the 6% range by the spring of 2024

Hall also mentioned that housing markets tend to pick back up in the warmer months, which is when a lot of people tend to sell their homes.

