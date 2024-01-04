Advertise With Us
ECVC Receives 2023 HIRE VETS Medallion Award from US Dept. of Labor

(L to R): Larry Donnelly (NCWorks Regional Operations Director - Northeast) and Darone Dancy (ECVC VP of Workforce Operations).(ECVC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECVC was one of the 859 recipients for the 2023 HIRE VETS Medallion Award.

ECVC has earned its fifth consecutive HIRE Vets Medallion Award during their 2023 virtual award ceremony. The Hire Vet Act program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. ECVC not only showed their commitment to hiring vets, but they also ensure long-term career and growth plans that show the skills they acquired through their military service.

“ECVC’s commitment to our Veterans continues as we have been awarded the Department of Labor’s HIRE Veterans Gold Medallion for our fifth straight year. Our practices of hiring Veterans over the years have become a culture normalcy here at ECVC and we are well aware of the contributions Veterans make to an organization. As a Veteran myself, I am also honored to be part of an organization that naturally supports our Veterans,” said Darone Dancy, Vice President of Workforce Operations.

(L to R): Patsy Machia (ECVC HR Manager), Jason Thomas (ECVC President), Chanda Speller (NCWorks DWS Manager), Larry Donnelly (NCWorks Regional Operations Director - Northeast), Darone Dancy (ECVC VP of Workforce Operations), Lisa Ward-Ross (ECVC CEO), and Callie Northern-Herring (Rivers East WDB NCWorks Career Centers One Stop Operator).(ECVC)

For more about ECVC, visit their website here.

