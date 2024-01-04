Advertise With Us
DEPUTIES: Missing 86-year-old man

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office says Duncan, 86, was last seen Wednesday evening, and may be...
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office says Duncan, 86, was last seen Wednesday evening, and may be disoriented.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies are asking the public to help them find a man reported missing.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kenneth Duncan, 86, who has been reported missing.

Deputies say he was last seen in the Greenville area around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening driving a white 2020 Hyundai Tuscon with the tag number: HD-5741L.

Officials say he is about 5-foot-10, 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

The sheriff’s office says he may have become disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 252-830-4141.

