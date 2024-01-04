DEPUTIES: Missing 86-year-old man
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies are asking the public to help them find a man reported missing.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kenneth Duncan, 86, who has been reported missing.
Deputies say he was last seen in the Greenville area around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening driving a white 2020 Hyundai Tuscon with the tag number: HD-5741L.
Officials say he is about 5-foot-10, 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
The sheriff’s office says he may have become disoriented.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 252-830-4141.
