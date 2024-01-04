Advertise With Us
Couple charged with robbery at Rocky Mount motel

Christina Vinson and Albert Bullock
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been charged with robbing a man at his motel room early Wednesday.

Rocky Mount police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. at America’s Express Inn on Mosley Court.

A news release says the victim was in his room when Christina Vinson, 43, and Albert Bullock, 32, robbed him. Police say he was not hurt in the robbery.

Vinson and Bullock were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit robbery. The woman was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the three people know each other.

Vinson and Bullock were jailed without bond.

