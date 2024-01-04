Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Multiple low pressure systems set to impact ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are tracking several areas of low pressure that will impact ENC over the next eight days. We had the first low move through last night, which lead to spotty showers. Skies will remain clear over today and tomorrow thanks to an incoming area of high pressure. Winds today will remain strong until the sun sets, blowing in at 10 to 20 mph sustained out of the north. As the winds relax, temperatures will drop quickly, falling into the mid to upper 20s for most inland areas.

The second area of low pressure will be with us Saturday. It will spread light to moderate showers across the region starting Saturday morning and finishing Saturday night. Most will see less than an inch, and while winds will again be breezy (speeds between 10 to 20 mph sustained, gusts between 20 to 30 mph), the threat of storms will be low. Highs will reach the low 60s before dropping back down to the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday.

The third area of low pressure, and agruably the strongest of the three, will arrive Tuesday. The combination of incoming heat and a cold front will lead to a better chance of strong to severe storms than what we’ll see on Saturday. It’s this threat of severe weather that has lead to Tuesday being designated a First Alert Weather Day. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s, increasing the energy potential for any storms riding along the front. Our pattern will turn calm and mild again once Tuesday’s system clears the coast.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

