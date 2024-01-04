Carteret County man wins big with Fast Play ticket

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man rang in the New Year with a big win from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

According to lottery officials in Raleigh, Charles Brooks of Newport took a chance with a $5 20X The Cash ticket that he bought at the Jim Dandy on Hwy 70 in Morehead City on December 30.

The chance paid off and lottery officials say that Brooks walked away with a $324,439 win.

Lottery officials say that Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won, and that at the time of his purchase, the jackpot stood at $648,878. Since Brooks bought a $5 ticket, he received 50% of the progressive jackpot which sent him home with $231,975 after required state and federal tax withholding.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Fast Play jackpot stands at $160,000 and counting.

