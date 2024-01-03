Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Quick Round of Rain Overnight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first of three systems in the next week arrives overnight. It’ll be a quick burst of rain and showers while most people are asleep. Spotty showers inland will turn into a steadier, heavier rain along the coast. This system won’t be around long enough to drop more than a quarter of an inch for most of the area. Some along the coast could pick up closer to a half inch. Sunshine returns on Thursday even with cooler temperatures and breezy north winds. Friday turns into our coldest day of the week with temperatures only reaching the mid-40s after starting the day in the mid-20s. Temperatures rise quickly heading into Saturday as our next storm system arrives. Rain will be heavier and more widespread with this system. No severe weather threat with this system at this time but it could be a little windy along the coast. Tuesday’s system still looks like the strongest of the three and carries the best chance of severe weather. 2-4″ of rain is expected over the next week.

