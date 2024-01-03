Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Young mother found dead at house party just a month after her 18th birthday

Shania Green, 18, was found dead at a house party in Grayson, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By WANF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Georgia say an 18-year-old girl was found dead at a house party last week.

Gwinnett County Police Department reports the body of Shania Green was found early Friday morning at a house in the Grayson area.

She appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound to the head area, police said.

According to Gwinnett County police, they received reports of a person shot at an area home just after 1 a.m. When they got to the house, officers cleared the residence and found Green’s body.

Responding officers said they found her body in the back patio area of the home.

Green’s aunt Sade Long said her niece was shot and killed by a stray bullet while she was at the house party.

Long has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. She said several shots were fired from outside of the house that evening, and Green was hit, ending her life.

Green had just turned 18 last November. Her family said she was enjoying being a new mother to her 7-month-old son.

“You could find her lovingly taking care of her 7-month-old son or spending time with family,” Long shared. “Shania was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister, granddaughter and niece. She touched the lives of everyone around her.”

WANF reports a neighbor heard a series of gunshots that night and shared a cellphone video that showed dozens of young adults running out of the house.

The owner of the home was reportedly out of town at the time of the shooting.

Police have not immediately identified any suspects in Green’s death.

Gwinnett County police have urged anyone with further information to contact them at 770-513-5300.

Copyright 2024 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video shows several Greenville police officers near a teenager who they discovered had...
Greenville middle school student killed in weekend shooting, teenager arrested
Officials confirm a deadly accident Monday at Lee Landing in Pamlico County.
Onslow County man dies in Neuse River boating accident
Greenville shooting
POLICE: 14-year-old murder happened after social media dispute with another teen
Eli Martinez was born at ECU Health just after midnight New Year's Day.
Washington family welcomes New Year’s Day baby at ECU Health
WBTV
With the new year comes new laws for NC

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes in Japan leave at least 62 dead. Fears grow about saving people still trapped
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say
Police arrest a man for forcing his way into Colorado's Supreme Court building, firing shots,...
Man breaks into Colorado's Supreme Court building