Two charged, including teen, in Goldsboro armed robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a teenager have been charged in a September armed robbery here in the east.

The Goldsboro Police Department says on September 9, officers responded to the 700 block of N. Claiborne Street for a possible shots fired call.

Police say Larry Hagans told officers he had been robbed by two people.

According to police, shots were fired by the two suspects as they left the scene.

The Investigative Service bureau received the case and during its investigation, Xzavier Mickens and a 17-year-old boy were identified as suspects.

Charges for robbery with a dangerous weapon were filed on the teenager with the Wayne County Juvenile Justice on November 2.

The teen was already in custody, police say, and served at the time.

A warrant for 21-year-old Mickens was secured and he was arrested on December 28 with the help of the Wilson Police Department.

He was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

His first court appearance was December 29 and he was placed under a $375,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.