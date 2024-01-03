Teacher of the Week: Sydney Toby

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week is a second-grade teacher in Pitt County. Sydney Toby teaches at Wintergreen Primary.

Toby graduated from East Carolina University in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Health Fitness Specialist. Her original plan was to work in the fitness industry, but COVID-19 put her classes online. She says this led her to apply to different jobs at Pitt County Schools.

Toby got her first job at Wintergreen Intermediate as an ID-Severe Instructional Assistant.

“The ID-Severe classroom is where I knew my new journey was going to begin because I fell in love with my job and being around children. Seeing these students reach new goals, accomplish skills, and just seeing the happiness that radiates from them was so rewarding!” said Toby.

She then became an Instructional Assistant in First grade and in June 2023, the administration told Toby she would have her classroom and teach 2nd grade at Wintergreen Primary.

Toby says her goal for her classroom is to create a family where they hold each other accountable, respect each other, celebrate big/small wins, and most importantly, be the adult/teacher that my teachers were for her.

Her nomination says in part, “Ms. Tobey goes above and beyond for all students. I transitioned my son from a smaller elementary school this year was his first year at Wintergreen, he walked in not knowing anyone she made him feel comfortable from day one. Ms. Tobey does projects with them and [he] is so excited about them that he comes home and shows his brother and sister so they can do them also...We love her as a teacher and as a person!”

