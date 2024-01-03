Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Teacher of the Week: Sydney Toby

Teacher of the Week: Sydney Toby
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week is a second-grade teacher in Pitt County. Sydney Toby teaches at Wintergreen Primary.

Toby graduated from East Carolina University in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Health Fitness Specialist. Her original plan was to work in the fitness industry, but COVID-19 put her classes online. She says this led her to apply to different jobs at Pitt County Schools.

Toby got her first job at Wintergreen Intermediate as an ID-Severe Instructional Assistant.

“The ID-Severe classroom is where I knew my new journey was going to begin because I fell in love with my job and being around children. Seeing these students reach new goals, accomplish skills, and just seeing the happiness that radiates from them was so rewarding!” said Toby.

She then became an Instructional Assistant in First grade and in June 2023, the administration told Toby she would have her classroom and teach 2nd grade at Wintergreen Primary.

Toby says her goal for her classroom is to create a family where they hold each other accountable, respect each other, celebrate big/small wins, and most importantly, be the adult/teacher that my teachers were for her.

Her nomination says in part, “Ms. Tobey goes above and beyond for all students. I transitioned my son from a smaller elementary school this year was his first year at Wintergreen, he walked in not knowing anyone she made him feel comfortable from day one. Ms. Tobey does projects with them and [he] is so excited about them that he comes home and shows his brother and sister so they can do them also...We love her as a teacher and as a person!”

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirm a deadly accident Monday at Lee Landing in Pamlico County.
Onslow County man dies in Neuse River boating accident
Greenville shooting
POLICE: 14-year-old murder happened after social media dispute with another teen
Paul Nicholson Jr
UPDATE: Halifax County School officials say coach arrested for allegedly assaulting student was volunteer
Enfield police are investigating the shooting death of an 81-year-old man.
POLICE: Enfield man killed while eating dinner
Ahoskie woman charged in family insurance fraud scheme

Latest News

Teacher of the Week: Sydney Toby
Teacher of the Week: Sydney Toby
Tate teaches in Hyde County. She's WITN's TOTW for 12-27-23.
Teacher of the Week: Cheri Tate
the Know Before You Go - NC ocean safety nonprofit presented White Oak Elementary School in...
Nonprofit donates to local elementary school
Dwayne Evans is WITN's Teacher of the Week 12-20-2023.
Teacher of the Week: Dwayne Evans