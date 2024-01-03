Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Reverend Barber meets with CEO of AMC after being escorted out of movie theater

William Barber II holds press conference after being escorted out of AMC Fire Tower 12 in...
William Barber II holds press conference after being escorted out of AMC Fire Tower 12 in Greenville.(Alyssa Hefner)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Civil rights activist Reverend William Barber met with AMC Entertainment Holdings Chairman and CEO Adam Aron Tuesday after being escorted out of an AMC theater in Greenville by police last week.

Barber released the following statement after the meeting:

“While I am encouraged by our meeting with Mr. Aron today, we have more to consider. This isn’t about William Barber or one night in December. It’s about the law. It’s about treating every man, woman and child who has disabilities with compassion and dignity. And being assured that every place will “Accommodate Me Carefully.” It’s about recognizing that whatever you do to the least of these, you do to me.

“The managers that night at AMC didn’t see me as a man in pain. They saw me as a disturbance and a threat. It doesn’t matter what color they were. They didn’t treat me with dignity. And I have to be concerned if they would treat me this way what would happen with others? They called the police and, while I thank Mr. Aron for his time and consideration, believe he is sincere and we even share some similar world view, this was a beginning not an ending. An apology is one thing, but what kind of real action will be taken is another. We did commit to at least one other meeting to move towards resolutions for public accommodations.”

Commenting on the situation last week, Barber said managers of the AMC Fire Tower 12 said the special chair he needed for medical reasons was a fire hazard.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video shows several Greenville police officers near a teenager who they discovered had...
Greenville middle school student killed in weekend shooting, teenager arrested
Officials confirm a deadly accident Monday at Lee Landing in Pamlico County.
Onslow County man dies in Neuse River boating accident
Greenville shooting
POLICE: 14-year-old murder happened after social media dispute with another teen
Eli Martinez was born at ECU Health just after midnight New Year's Day.
Washington family welcomes New Year’s Day baby at ECU Health
WBTV
With the new year comes new laws for NC

Latest News

POLICE: Enfield man killed while eating dinner
POLICE: Enfield man killed while eating dinner
POLICE: 14-year-old murder happened after social media dispute with another teen
POLICE: 14-year-old murder happened after social media dispute with another teen
State Board of Elections approve PCC student IDs for voting
State Board of Elections approve PCC student IDs for voting
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’