POLICE: Surveillance catches Lenoir County man on camera during burglary

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after police said surveillance video captured him entering a home and burglarizing it.

On January 1st, Kinston police went to a home on the 1500 block of Highway 258 North for a report of a burglary.

The homeowner told police that a man went into their home while they slept and stole several things.

Police were given surveillance video that they said showed Dustin Snyder, 36, of Lenoir County, entering the home with a gun before stealing other guns and items.

An investigation led to officers getting a search warrant for Snyder’s home on the 4500 block of Highway 58 North. Officers said they found several guns and other property that was taken from the home.

Snyder was arrested and charged with 1st degree burglary, larceny after breaking & entering, larceny of a firearm, and safecracking.

He’s being held on a secured bond in the Lenoir County jail.

