POLICE: Goldsboro man charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing assault and robbery charges for a crime committed back in May.

The Goldsboro Police Department says its officers responded to a call about a robbery in the 1100 block of Parkway Drive back on May 15.

Employees told officers a man came in and took one of the employee’s personal property, police say.

A female employee was also assaulted by the man, police say. She was taken to UNC Health Wayne with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man pointed a gun at someone when they tried to stop him.

Police say the man left the scene in a vehicle headed toward N. Berkeley Boulevard.

Following an investigation by the police department’s Investigative Services Bureau, warrants for Cleveland Amerson of Goldsboro were secured.

He was arrested by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop on December 11.

Amerson was charged with one count robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was transferred to Granville Correctional Institution due to a parole revocation with a projected release date in September 2024 on the parole revocation.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.