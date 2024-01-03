New Bern police searching for three people to question

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department is asking for the public to help them find three people wanted for questioning.

Officers say they went to the Lowes Home Improvement store on Lowes Boulevard after getting calls for customers using counterfeit money and larceny on December 27th at 12:24 p.m.

The police department shared photos of the people wanted for questioning and need the public’s help identifying them.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.

