NCDHHS offering free radon test kits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is giving away 5,000 free residential radon test kits during Radon Action Month.

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed January as Radon Action Month to raise the public’s awareness of radon, promote testing and mitigation for radon, and reduce the risk of lung cancer from radon.

NCDHHA officials say that radon is released from the ground into outdoor air but can accumulate and reach harmful levels when trapped in homes and other buildings. Radon is an odorless, colorless gas and is currently the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers.

According to NCDHHS, roughly 450 people die each year in North Carolina from radon-induced lung cancer.

Officials say that testing is the only way to know if you or your family is at risk, and residents can order a free test kit, while supplies last, at radon.ncdhhs.gov.

Radon Action Month is also recognized nationally each January.

