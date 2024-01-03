Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Fundraiser set up for Greenville 14-year-old murdered Saturday night

Zykere Langley was shot in the South Greene Street area Saturday night.
Zykere Langley was shot in the South Greene Street area Saturday night.(GoFundMe.com)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of a middle school student killed this past weekend in Greenville has set up a fundraiser to help with expenses.

Zykere Langley was shot in the South Greene Street area Saturday night. The C.M. Eppes Middle School student died the next day, according to police.

The GoFundMe site has a goal of $7,000.

Police have charged another 14-year-old boy with Langley’s murder. They said a dispute on social media preceded the deadly shooting.

Chief Ted Sauls said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference that they are still investigating where the 14-year-old got the gun, and charges could be brought against anyone who gave the weapon to the teenager.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirm a deadly accident Monday at Lee Landing in Pamlico County.
Onslow County man dies in Neuse River boating accident
Greenville shooting
POLICE: 14-year-old murder happened after social media dispute with another teen
Paul Nicholson Jr
UPDATE: Halifax County School officials say coach arrested for allegedly assaulting student was volunteer
Enfield police are investigating the shooting death of an 81-year-old man.
POLICE: Enfield man killed while eating dinner
Ahoskie woman charged in family insurance fraud scheme

Latest News

Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
AUTOPSY: Man found dead in Greenville Planet Fitness parking lot was shot in the head
The New Bern Police Department would like to question the people photographed about a the use...
New Bern police searching for three people to question
Weyerhaeuser wood facility caught fire around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, according firefighters.
FIREFIGHTERS: Weyerhaeuser mill fire takes hours to clear
James Andrews, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man arrested on gun charges