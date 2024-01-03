Fundraiser set up for Greenville 14-year-old murdered Saturday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of a middle school student killed this past weekend in Greenville has set up a fundraiser to help with expenses.

Zykere Langley was shot in the South Greene Street area Saturday night. The C.M. Eppes Middle School student died the next day, according to police.

The GoFundMe site has a goal of $7,000.

Police have charged another 14-year-old boy with Langley’s murder. They said a dispute on social media preceded the deadly shooting.

Chief Ted Sauls said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference that they are still investigating where the 14-year-old got the gun, and charges could be brought against anyone who gave the weapon to the teenager.

