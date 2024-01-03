FIREFIGHTERS: Weyerhaeuser wood plant fire takes hours to clear

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A lumber mill caught fire outside of Plymouth late Tuesday morning.

The Jamesville Volunteer Fire Department says multiple crews were called to a Weyerhaeuser facility wood plant that caught fire around 11:20 a.m.

Crews say the fire was burning the bottom area and tops of the facility.

Weyerhaeuser’s planer mill takes wood boards and turns them into finished construction lumber pieces.

Officials say Firefighters worked together to knock down the main body of the fire quickly with multiple handlines stretched in and outside the facility, however, they struggled with accessing certain pockets of the fire.

Jamesville fire says crews finished clearing the fire and left the facility around 6:30 p.m.

Weyerhaeuser is a wood manufacturing company with three locations in the east. Their Plymouth location is home to a wood plant, substation, and shipping office.

