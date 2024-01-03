Advertise With Us
Elizabeth City police charge man in rash of break-ins

Travis Outland
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police have arrested a man that they say is responsible for multiple breaking and entering calls.

According to officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department, they received several calls for breaking and entering in the Church Street area in November.

Police say that on January 2nd they arrested Travis Outland and charged him with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, and felony possession of stolen goods. Police say they think that Outland will also face more charges soon as they continue to investigate.

Outland was taken to the Albemarle District Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.

Police say that this is an ongoing investigation and they are asking anyone with additional information about these crimes to please call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the crime line at 252-335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and confidential.

