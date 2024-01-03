Advertise With Us
ECU HEALTH: Healthy planning for new year fitness resolutions

By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experts from an Eastern Carolina hospital shared on WITN’s News at Sunrise realistic strategies to achieve your 2024 New Year’s resolution.

Cassandra Costa, an exercise physiologist at ECU Health Wellness Center sat down with Jacyn Abbott to discuss how to approach fitness goals.

Costa says the beginning of the year is a great time to reset because naturally many people get a sense of a new beginning and want to make a change.

“We try to encourage people to make a change in their fitness journey because Fitness is one of the key components of healthy living,” said Costa.

Costa says there is a right and safe way to make change. She says you can meet one-on-one with a personal trainer, watch for health trends and fads as those won’t always be what they seem, and test different types of fitness to find the best for you.

As an exercise physiologist, she differs from a personal trainer or a physical therapist as she can work with clinical groups of people. That encompasses those who might have illnesses and/or specific health conditions like diabetes.

The ECU Health Wellness Center is a 24-hour facility with personal trainers on staff, exercise classes, two pools: a lap pool and warm water pool for therapy, and a lifestyle medicine clinic.

Enrollment fees for ECU Health Wellness Centers across Eastern North Carolina are waived until March 15.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

