ECU Football to face Coastal Carolina in non-conference series in 2025 and 2028

2028 game will be at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
ECU defeats Coastal Carolina to win Birmingham Bowl.
ECU defeats Coastal Carolina to win Birmingham Bowl.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Coastal Carolina and East Carolina will play a home-and-home football series starting in 2025 and continuing in 2028.

Both Group of Five schools announced the games Wednesday.

The series begins at Coastal Carolina on Sept. 13, 2025, with the Chanticleers playing at East Carolina on Sept. 9, 2028.

The teams have played just once before, at the Birmingham Bowl in December 2022. The Pirates took that contest 53-29.

Coastal Carolina competes in the Sun Belt Conference. The Chants went 8-5 this past season, finishing with a 24-14 win over San Jose State in the Hawaii Bowl.

East Carolina went 2-10 this season and tied for last with Temple at 1-7 in the American Athletic Conference.

