Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Remaining cool and active as we go into the first weekend of 2024

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We will stay on the dry side as go into today and tonight. Rain showers will be moving into the overnight hours, bringing most of the area a few passing showers inland, as the coastal regions will see the heaviest of the rain. By sunrise Thursday, we clear out and turn windy at times, as northwest breezes take over. Highs go from the 50s to the 40s. Rainfall totals are trending towards 0.25″ on average for most hometowns.

Dry and sunny Friday, then overcast skies returns for the first half of the weekend for Saturday. It is looking to be the wettest of the days, as highs approach the upper 50s to low 60s. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.75″-1.50″ of rain by Saturday night. A few lingering showers are possible along the coastal areas later in the night of Saturday before clearing out Sunday morning, as temperatures will start out in the mid 30s and windy conditions from the northwest.

Next week will start out calm, then turning wet and possibly on the severe side, as warmer air settles in the day. High winds and heavy rain will be the main issues with this storm moving in throughout the day. If enough warm air and instability is around, a few of the storms could be on the stronger side. Flooding will be another concern to watch out for.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

