DHHS: 52 flu-related deaths this season in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There were 22 more flu-related deaths reported in North Carolina last week, according to new data released by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Two children under the age of 4 are part of that recent total.

So far this season, 52 flu-related deaths have been reported.

Most of the deaths have been among adults.

According to DHHS, 36 victims were 65 and older, six were between 50 and 64, and five were between 25 and 49.

Along with the two children under 4, three other flu deaths of those between the ages of 5 and 17 have been reported, two more pediactric flu deaths than last season.

Last flu season, there were 196 flu-related deaths, including three children, according to DHHS.

Over 1,000 North Carolinians are being hospitalized with the flu, according to the data.

