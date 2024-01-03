Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

DHHS: 52 flu-related deaths this season in North Carolina

(MGN)
(MGN)(CDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There were 22 more flu-related deaths reported in North Carolina last week, according to new data released by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Two children under the age of 4 are part of that recent total.

So far this season, 52 flu-related deaths have been reported.

Most of the deaths have been among adults.

According to DHHS, 36 victims were 65 and older, six were between 50 and 64, and five were between 25 and 49.

Along with the two children under 4, three other flu deaths of those between the ages of 5 and 17 have been reported, two more pediactric flu deaths than last season.

Last flu season, there were 196 flu-related deaths, including three children, according to DHHS.

Over 1,000 North Carolinians are being hospitalized with the flu, according to the data.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirm a deadly accident Monday at Lee Landing in Pamlico County.
Onslow County man dies in Neuse River boating accident
Greenville shooting
POLICE: 14-year-old murder happened after social media dispute with another teen
Paul Nicholson Jr
UPDATE: Halifax County School officials say coach arrested for allegedly assaulting student was volunteer
Enfield police are investigating the shooting death of an 81-year-old man.
POLICE: Enfield man killed while eating dinner
Ahoskie woman charged in family insurance fraud scheme

Latest News

January is Radon Action Month
NCDHHS offering free radon test kits
Cleveland Amerson of Goldsboro has been charged for the May 2023 robbery.
POLICE: Goldsboro man charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon
Travis Outland
Elizabeth City police charge man in rash of break-ins
Lan Rawls
Autopsy says elderly Aulander woman set on fire during attack