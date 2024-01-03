Advertise With Us
Congressman Don Davis to visit southern border

Don Davis at the southern border
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) -First District Democrat Congressman Don Davis says he will head to the southern border for a visit amidst national security funding negotiations.

This will be his second such trip and follows a visit by Republican lawmakers on Wednesday.

On Friday, Davis will visit Eagle Pass, Texas, to witness firsthand the current situation at the southern border, meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel, and receive briefings on the necessary actions to consider during the ongoing congressional negotiations.

As discussions in Congress continue, Davis says he remains committed to bipartisan solutions that safeguard eastern North Carolina and the American people.

