AUTOPSY: Man found dead in Greenville Planet Fitness parking lot was shot in the head

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy released today says a man found dead in the parking lot of a gym was shot in the face.

Jayden Harrison was found in the Greenville Planet Fitness parking lot just after midnight on July 4th, 2023.

The autopsy sent to WITN Wednesday details the 22-year-old’s injuries.

It says he died from a gunshot wound to the head and that he was shot on the left side of his face, injuring a major blood vessel and his spinal cord.

Greenville Police still haven’t made any arrests in the case. Lieutenant Justin Wooten says they also have not identified any suspects.

However, they released photos in early August of a man seen in the area of the murder around the time that it happened, asking for anyone who can to ID him.

Anyone who knows who the man is should call Greenville police at 252-329-3404 or you can call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

