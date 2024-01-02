Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Three Storm Systems in the Next 8 Days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 2023 was warm! We ended as the 8th warmest year on record in Greenville and the 5th warmest in New Bern. We probably would have been even warmer if it hadn’t taken us until late June to hit the 90s. For rainfall, many spots were near or slightly below average.

It won’t take long to pick up rain in 2024! We’ve got 3 storm systems on the way over the next 8 days. After a cold night, clouds will increase through the day on Wednesday. A few showers are possible before midnight with higher rain chances arriving overnight into early Thursday morning. Rain should be out of here by sunrise with most not even seeing a quarter of an inch. The coast will have the best chance of around half an inch. Things turn breezy and cooler on Thursday. Friday looks like our coldest day of the week before temperatures quickly rise on Saturday with our next system. Rain arrives early on Saturday and becomes heavier through the day. 1-2″ will be possible through the day with rain exiting as we head into Sunday. No severe weather concerns right now but we’ll watch it. After another break, the third system arrives Tuesday. Confidence is lower since it’s the last system we’re watching but it could be our strongest. Heavy rain is expected with the chance for severe weather. 2-4″ of rain is possible over the next 8 days and could lead to rising rivers.

