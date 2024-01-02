Advertise With Us
Wright Brothers National Memorial announces eight “free” days for 2024

The Wright Brothers Memorial is offering free admission on eight days in 2024(National Park Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - The Wright Brothers National Monument in Kitty Hawk has announced eight days in 2024 that will be free to the public.

Officials with the National Park Service announced that the memorial commemorating Wilbur and Orville Wright’s first flight on December 17, 1903, would offer free days in addition to the accepted normal passes.

The fee-free days announced are:

  • January 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 20: First day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • August 19: National Aviation Day
  • September 28: National Public Lands Day
  • November 11: Veterans Day
  • December 17: 120th anniversary of the Wright brothers’ first flight

On other days, an adult (16 and older) ticket is $10, with children being admitted free. A Wright Brothers Annual Pass is $35.

Passes that are accepted daily are listed on the Wright Brothers Memorial Official Website.

