Wright Brothers National Memorial announces eight “free” days for 2024

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - The Wright Brothers National Monument in Kitty Hawk has announced eight days in 2024 that will be free to the public.

Officials with the National Park Service announced that the memorial commemorating Wilbur and Orville Wright’s first flight on December 17, 1903, would offer free days in addition to the accepted normal passes.

The fee-free days announced are:

January 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 20: First day of National Park Week

June 19 : Juneteenth National Independence Day

August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

August 19 : National Aviation Day

September 28: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

December 17: 120th anniversary of the Wright brothers’ first flight

On other days, an adult (16 and older) ticket is $10, with children being admitted free. A Wright Brothers Annual Pass is $35.

Passes that are accepted daily are listed on the Wright Brothers Memorial Official Website.

