Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

UPDATE: Halifax County School officials say coach arrested for allegedly assaulting student was volunteer

Paul Nicholson Jr
Paul Nicholson Jr(Halifax County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County coach was arrested on Thursday after deputies say he assaulted a student.

According to deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on December 20th that a coach had assaulted a student at Southeast Collegiate Preparatory Academy in Halifax.

Deputies say that after investigating with the school’s resource officer they arrested 37-year-old Paul Nicholson Jr. of Enfield and charged him with felony assault by strangulation.

Halifax County Schools Spokesperson Darian Pressley says Nicholson was a volunteer basketball coach. Pressley says he was not employed by the school system and is no longer associated with Halifax County Schools.

Nicholson was taken to the Halifax County Jail where he was given a $2500 bond and is to appear in court tomorrow.

There was no answer at Halifax County Schools but the school’s website does not list Nicholson on the staff directory.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video shows several Greenville police officers near a teenager who they discovered had...
Greenville middle school student killed in weekend shooting, teenager arrested
Eli Martinez was born at ECU Health just after midnight New Year's Day.
Washington family welcomes New Year’s Day baby at ECU Health
WBTV
With the new year comes new laws for NC
The Greenville Emerald Drop helped ring in 2024.
Greenville’s Emerald Drop rings in 2024
Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.
Woman wins $500,000 while stopping at 7-Eleven for her usual morning coffee

Latest News

Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop brings in the New Year
Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop brings in the New Year
Wallace P.D. New Year's Eve checkpoint nets dozens of charges
Wallace P.D. New Year's Eve checkpoint nets dozens of charges
Changes to teen driver law effective Jan. 1st 2024
Changes to teen driver law effective Jan. 1st 2024
Penguin Plunge held at Atlantic Beach to start the new year
Penguin Plunge held at Atlantic Beach to start the new year