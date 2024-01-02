UPDATE: Halifax County School officials say coach arrested for allegedly assaulting student was volunteer

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County coach was arrested on Thursday after deputies say he assaulted a student.

According to deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on December 20th that a coach had assaulted a student at Southeast Collegiate Preparatory Academy in Halifax.

Deputies say that after investigating with the school’s resource officer they arrested 37-year-old Paul Nicholson Jr. of Enfield and charged him with felony assault by strangulation.

Halifax County Schools Spokesperson Darian Pressley says Nicholson was a volunteer basketball coach. Pressley says he was not employed by the school system and is no longer associated with Halifax County Schools.

Nicholson was taken to the Halifax County Jail where he was given a $2500 bond and is to appear in court tomorrow.

There was no answer at Halifax County Schools but the school’s website does not list Nicholson on the staff directory.

