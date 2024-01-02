State Board of Elections approve PCC student IDs for voting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One community college’s school IDs in Eastern North Carolina are now acceptable for all 2024 primary and general elections.

The State Board of Elections has approved 21 additional student and government IDs for the North Carolina primary and general elections for 2024 and Pitt Community College (PCC) is now one of them.

In the summer of 2023, the college had the first opportunity to apply as a valid form of ID for voting, however, school officials say the turnaround for submission of all required materials was less than a month and they wanted to make sure they had all their materials and documents together to ensure they would get approved, so they waited until November of 2023.

“We went through a process with our campus police office who oversee the IDs and making sure we fully met the qualifications so that when we sent it off we knew our IDs were verifiable and be able to be approved and they were,” PCC Vice President of Enrollment Services, Brian Jones said.

The college received notification of approval on December 29th from the State Board of Elections after having all materials submitted by the college around Thanksgiving. The college is hoping this gives students and employees another option for voting and makes it easier for everyone.

“I feel like it makes it a whole lot easier because it gives us a lot more options, a lot more opportunity to go out and vote. I do believe it makes it a lot easier, it could actually help more students and people get more votes or actually go out and vote,” PCC student, Ashonilei Royal said.

Beaufort Community College was also on the list of acceptable forms of ID.

A complete list of acceptable IDs is available at NCSBE.gov/voterID.

Other community colleges around the state that have approval are:

Alamance-Burlington School System (Alamance County) employee ID’s are approved

Alamance Community College (Alamance County) student, employee, and Early College employee ID’s are approved

Alexander County Government (Alexander County) employee ID’s are approved

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College (Buncombe and Madison Counties) student ID’s are approved

Beaufort County Community College (Beaufort, Washington, Tyrrell, and Hyde Counties) student ID’s are approved

Buncombe County Government (Buncombe County) employee ID’s are approved

Carolina Charter Academy (Wake and Harnett Counties) employee ID’s are approved

Guilford College (Guilford County) student ID’s are approved

Pitt Community College (Pitt County) student and employee ID’s are approved

Sandhills Community College (Moore and Hoke Counties) student, Sandhoke Early College student, and employee ID’s are approved

Town of Chapel Hill (Orange County) employee ID’s are approved

Town of Hillsborough (Orange County) employee ID’s are approved

Wake Technical Community College (Wake County) student ID’s are approved

Wilkes Community College (Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany Counties) student and employee ID’s are approved

Wilson Community College (Wilson County) student ID’s are approved

All approved student and employee identification cards are acceptable statewide for use as photo identification for voting through December 31, 2024.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.