Sports Spotlight: In hoops and the DJ booth South Central’s Hukins has the beat

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central girls basketball team closed out 2023 with winning their holiday invitational tournament. The Falcons are 9-1 and their senior leader Akima Hukins has them in position to celebrates some more special moments this season. We feature her in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I started playing basketball when I was pretty young,” says South Central senior Akima Hukins, “I started playing with boys so it was kind of difficult for me to really play because they wouldn’t pass me the ball because I was a girl.”

South Central senior Akima Hukins had to adjust to find the right track in the basketball scene. After making the team as a freshman she nearly stepped away from the game.

“Going into my junior year I didn’t think like it was for me really,” says Hukins, “I was just contemplating going back and forth.”

“She had thought about giving it up,” says South Central Head Coach Robert Duck, “Me an her mom talked to her at different times and really kept her involved in the game of basketball and she has really blossomed the last year.”

Akima helped South Central earn a share of the conference title as a junior as the Falcons ran to the third round of the state playoffs.

“I found what I was supposed to do, how to get there, and I just practiced with it,” says Hukins, “Coach Duck has helped me I would come into practice earlier or before school just shooting shots in the beginning just to kind of get my game.”

She was named a captain this season.

“Actually, it means a lot to me,” says Hukins.

“Akima is a great leader she has earned the title of captain in this program,” says Duck, “She does everything the right way. She is an extension of this coaching staff. I can tell her to execute a task and I know she is going to get it done and I can trust her.”

Akima is the type of player who understands the little things add up to big things for her team.

“Even if you can’t do that big play where everyone is like wow you can do the little things. It’s not for yourself it is for your team and you share that moment with your team,” says Akima, “The little things help your team reach the goals you want to reach.”

Sort of like building music notes together to make a beat and then a track. Something Hukins does off the court.

“Fadeaway, DJ Fadeaway,” says Akima, “My parents gave me that nickname basketball and the crossfader on the mix board.”

She says basketball hands make for good DJ coordination. A skill learned from her dad.

“He came from New York but he came down here to DJ on the radio. He has been DJing and got me into music and he kind of put me on the 1′s and 2′s you know,” says Hukins, “He got me started. He taught me what he knew and I just figured out the rest.”

Leading people with her beat is something she hopes to do for the rest of her life.

“My whole life I have been around music so it is kind of easy for me to hear,” says Hukins, “Like I play guitar, I play the drums, I play a whole bunch of instruments so I make a whole bunch of beats and stuff. I hope to be a producer.”

