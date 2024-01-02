Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy and calm tonight; Rain showers arrive Wednesday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight, anticipate a partly cloudy skies initially, followed by a gradual clearing. Expect frigid temperatures, dipping into the lower 30s. A brisk northwest breeze will contribute to wind chills, dropping to the mid to upper 20s by daybreak.

On Tuesday, high pressure will establish itself from the west, ushering in sunny conditions. However, temperatures will remain notably cold, struggling to reach close to 50 degrees. The dry weather will persist into Wednesday, with a slight increase in cloud cover, interspersed with sunshine. Highs will be seasonably mild, ranging in the mid to upper 50s.

As Wednesday night unfolds, a storm system across the southeast is poised to bring a significant chance of showers to the local area, persisting until early Thursday. Following the system, Thursday will transition to dry weather, featuring partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-50s. Friday will bring colder temperatures and clear skies, with a high around 48 degrees.

Come Saturday, another storm is anticipated to traverse from the Gulf coast across the Carolinas, presenting yet another substantial chance of rain. However, temperatures are expected to rise, with highs hovering around 53 degrees. Stay tuned for updates as the weekend approaches.

As for any wintry weather, winter is still young and there is a lot of time to keep a watch out for in the coming months.

