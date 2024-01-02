Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly conditions continue through the afternoon; Rain arrives Wednesday night

Chilly temps and opportunities for rain is expected over the coming days
Russell James-WITN
Russell James-WITN(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure this afternoon will continue to keep most of us dry over the next 24 to 36 hours. The dry weather will persist into Wednesday, with increasing clouds after midday. Winds will relax a bit, with highs peaking in the mid 50s after a frosty start in the upper 20s.

Heading into Wednesday night, a storm system across the southeast is poised to bring a shot of rain to the local area from the late evening hours through sunrise Thursday. Rainfall totals are trending towards 0.25″ on average. The storm will move away early Thursday, with sunshine returning and a chilly breeze building in. Highs will drop back into the upper 40s with colder wind chills. Friday’s highs will also struggle to reach 50°, but with lighter winds.

Come Saturday, a stronger and wetter storm is anticipated to move off the Gulf Coast and up the eastern seaboard. Widespread rain and gusty winds are looking likely for eastern NC through the day Saturday and into the evening hours. Wintry weather is unlikely from I-95 eastward, but western NC could see a mixed bag of wintry weather on Saturday. The storm clears the area by Sunday with returning sunshine, but chilly temps.

Early next week, an additional storm system will move through the area, with the potential for heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

