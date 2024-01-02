Police hosting press conference addressing Greenville student shot & killed today
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is hosting a press conference Tuesday afternoon to address the death of a middle school student over the weekend.
Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls is holding a meeting to discuss the death of 14-year-old Zykere Langley.
Investigators say he died Sunday after being shot in the South Greene Street area Saturday night.
Langley was a student at CM Eppes Middle School.
Police say another 14-year-old was arrested in connection to the murder on December 31st.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to give them a call at 252-329-4315 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.
