Pitt County bridge closing for rebuilding project today

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A section of roadway in Winterville will close today for The North Carolina Department of Transportation to replace a bridge.

A portion of Jack Jones Road closes today so crews can demolish and construct a new bridge that spans Fork Swamp.

The current bridge was built in 1965.

The approximately $1 million project will be a wider and taller bridge, making it more resilient to future flooding. Construction is expected to last about eight months.

During the closure, drivers will detour onto Old Tar, Ayden Gold Club, Country Home, and Worthington roads.

Officials say drivers should plan ahead as the detour will make their commute longer than normal.

