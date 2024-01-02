Penguin Plunge held at Atlantic Beach to start the new year

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -Some people braved the cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean Monday all for a good cause as they kicked off 2024.

The 19th annual Penguin Plunge drew loads of people to the beach and at one o’clock they walked, ran, and dove into the frigid waters.

People made donations to the event and the money raised goes to help support the Carteret County Teacher Fellowship Program implemented by the Carteret County Public School Foundation.

Over the years the event has gotten bigger and bigger. Some people say this is a tradition they do every year and want to keep doing it while helping support a great cause.

