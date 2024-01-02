Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Penguin Plunge held at Atlantic Beach to start the new year

Penguin Plunge to kickoff the new year
Penguin Plunge to kickoff the new year(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -Some people braved the cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean Monday all for a good cause as they kicked off 2024.

The 19th annual Penguin Plunge drew loads of people to the beach and at one o’clock they walked, ran, and dove into the frigid waters.

People made donations to the event and the money raised goes to help support the Carteret County Teacher Fellowship Program implemented by the Carteret County Public School Foundation.

Over the years the event has gotten bigger and bigger. Some people say this is a tradition they do every year and want to keep doing it while helping support a great cause.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Viewer video shows several Greenville police officers near a teenager who they discovered had...
Greenville middle school student killed in weekend shooting, teenager arrested
Home destroyed by fire on Gullick Drive
Lenoir Co. family safe after losing home in fire; 5 pets dead
New Year’s Eve celebrations across ENC
Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.
Woman wins $500,000 while stopping at 7-Eleven for her usual morning coffee

Latest News

Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop brings in the New Year
Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop brings in the New Year
A Forbes Health study shows that 48% of people say improving their fitness is a top priority...
Advice to help you stick with your New Year’s resolutions
Wallace police held a New Year's Eve checkpoint Sunday evening into Monday morning.
Wallace P.D. New Year's Eve checkpoint nets dozens of charges
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
Spencer McCallum was the first baby born in 2024 in Craven County.
CarolinaEast Medical Center welcomes first 2024 baby born in Craven County