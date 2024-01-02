OFFICIALS: Fatal boating accident in Pamlico County

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina emergency director confirmed a boat accident at a local landing on New Year’s Day.

Details are limited, however, Pamlico County Emergency Director and Fire Marshal Chris Murray says there was a boating accident at Lee Landing Monday.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis says the accident was deadly.

Davis and Murray say the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission is handling the situation.

WITN has contacted the state wildlife resource commission and is waiting to hear back.

