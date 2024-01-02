Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video shows several Greenville police officers near a teenager who they discovered had...
Greenville middle school student killed in weekend shooting, teenager arrested
Officials confirm a deadly accident Monday at Lee Landing in Pamlico County.
Onslow County man dies in Neuse River boating accident
Eli Martinez was born at ECU Health just after midnight New Year's Day.
Washington family welcomes New Year’s Day baby at ECU Health
Greenville shooting
POLICE: 14-year-old murder happened after social media dispute with another teen
WBTV
With the new year comes new laws for NC

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan gestures in the dressing room as he talks with...
Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to lead the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title, has died at 87
Ahoskie woman charged in family insurance fraud scheme
The Wright Brothers Memorial is offering free admission on eight days in 2024
Wright Brothers National Memorial announces eight “free” days for 2024
Pitt County bridge closing for rebuilding project today
Pitt County bridge closing for rebuilding project today
POLICE: 14-year-old murder happened after social media dispute with another teen
POLICE: 14-year-old murder happened after social media dispute with another teen