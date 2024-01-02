DEPUTIES: Greenville man arrested on gun charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is in jail after deputies say that he violated his parole by having a gun.

According to deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, James Andrews, Jr. is a convicted felon who was on parole when he pawned a gun at a Pitt County pawn shop on December 11.

Deputies say that Andrews was arrested by North Carolina Probation/Parole officers for violating his probation. Deputies say that when he arrived at the Pitt County Jail he was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and obtaining property by false pretense.

Andrews was given a $150,000 secured bond for the new charges but was then denied bond on the parole violation and he remains in custody.

